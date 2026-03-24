Hilary Knight talks women's USA hockey being 'America's Team,' parterning with Hershey's

Hilary Knight will never forget the 2026 Winter Olympics, as she helped the USA women’s hockey team dramatically win the gold medal. On3 spoke to the five-time Olympic medalist earlier this month and asked her if winning gold this year was the most satisfying of her Olympic career.

“Definitely satisfying in a different way. I think 2018 was equally challenging,” Knight told On3. “We were up, then we went down, then we came back, and then the shootout victory was just compelling of, ‘This is a great team.’ And then to do it again eight years later was just so special. I don’t know, there’s something different about this team, and maybe it’s just the climate of what’s going on right now.

“But I really felt like we were America’s team. We were able to do something that’s far bigger than ourselves. And that gold medal journey was just obviously playing hockey, but there’s so much that transcended hockey that was so pivotal for everyone. And it just felt cool to be a part of that and something that’s super special.”

In the gold medal game, Team USA rallied to defeat Canada 2-1 in overtime. Down 1-0 with two minutes remaining in the third period, Knight scored to tie the game. It then led to Megan Keller scoring the golden goal to give the United States its third gold medal in Olympic history.

Hilary Knight details her life after winning gold

Knight also shared how busy the team was after winning gold. They’ve been everywhere making appearances.

“It’s been crazy busy in the best way, doing SNL or hopping on with [Jimmy] Fallon, heading out to the Oscars tomorrow,” Knight said. “I mean, there’s just all these amazing opportunities that are really fun and unique. And we do our hockey thing both on and off the ice, just training all the time. And so to finally do other things and be celebrated for that journey and that success is just great and outstanding and really excited about all the buzz that we’ve created on the women’s side and how that’s going to translate to the professional circuit as well.”

During the Winter Olympics, Knight partnered with Hershey’s for its campaign called “Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place.” Knight was one of five U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes who shared their stories of finding happiness beyond the podium.

“I think our partnership with Hershey’s has been awesome because it aligns just on a personal level. Just my family’s love for chocolate and candy,” Knight said. “And it’s been sort of like a childhood dream, I guess, in that way. And then combining with messaging and celebrating happiness as the journey, not necessarily just the end result, has been very important too. So it’s been a fun partnership.”