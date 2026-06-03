Indiana Fever blasted by PBWA for revoking reporter's access amid Caitlin Clark injury controversy

After Indiana Fever reporter Scott Agness said the team revoked his media access amid the Caitlin Clark injury controversy, the Professional Basketball Writers Association criticized the decision. The PBWA’s WNBA board released a statement to Front Office Sports Tuesday night.

Agness, who runs the Fieldhouse Files Substack, wrote Tuesday that the Fever revoked his access and cited his reporting about Clark’s back injury ahead of the May 20 game against the Portland Fire. Clark was not on the injury report, but was ruled out just hours before tip-off of the game, which Indiana won. Per WNBA policy, teams must report player injuries, illnesses, absences and participation status by 5 p.m. local time the day before games.

In the time since, Agness said he had his media access revoked. The PBWA’s WNBA board, which consists of five members, heavily criticized the move.

Statement from PBWA WNBA Chapter board: Howard Megdal, Kareem Copeland, Alexa Phillipou, Cassandra Negley and Sabreena Merchant to @FOS on Scott Agness/Fever credential situation: https://t.co/l38qzj130e pic.twitter.com/pstAHNNrAK — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 3, 2026

“The PBWA objects in the strongest possible terms to any reporter losing access for the act of reporting,” the statement read, via FOS’ Ryan Glasspiegel. “Any effort to prevent reporters from doing the work of informing the public reflects poorly on any team and league which attempts to do so, and runs contrary to the best interests of all involved, most of all the public.”

Agness wrote that the Fever said he lost his media access due to “the spread of inaccurate and unsubstantiated information” regarding Clark’s absence. He cited one meeting with the franchise’s media relations team after a social media post, but no further discussions before taking away his credentials.

In the article, Agness wrote that the decision was “part of a strategic management plan” for Clark as she goes through her third season in the WNBA. He said the Fever disagreed with that idea, though Agness said it aligns with what the franchise has said publicly since the 2025 season.

The Fever later received a warning from the NBA for how it handled the situation. After that decision, White said the expectation was that Clark would be able to play, which is why she was not on the injury report in the first place. She also did not expect the WNBA to fine the organization.

“Not everybody that doesn’t practice or gets a pro day is on the injury report,” White said, via ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. “That happens all the time. And she wasn’t listed on the injury report earlier because we expected her to play.”