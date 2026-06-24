Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham stalker charged in Indianapolis

An Indianapolis man has been charged after allegedly sending sexually explicit and threatening messages to Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

According to a report from FOX59’s David Gay, 49-year-old Kevin Singh was arrested Tuesday and formally charged Wednesday in Marion County. Prosecutors charged Singh with one count of stalking, one count of intimidation and one count of harassment.

The investigation began earlier this month after officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office became aware of what court documents described as a “possible pattern of stalking and intimidation” involving Cunningham.

Authorities allege Singh repeatedly posted messages on social media directed at the Fever guard and referenced his proximity to her. Court documents also state Singh delivered a package addressed to “Sophie” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 30, 2025. The package reportedly contained a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt sprayed with men’s cologne and a handwritten letter.

According to court records, Cunningham told investigators she learned about the posts and package from security personnel in February. She said she had never met Singh, never responded to his messages and initially viewed the online activity as “another guy posting nasty things.”

However, Cunningham later told law enforcement the situation affected her daily life: “She has been staying in her home more, and she’s been having nightmares,” court documents stated. Investigators added that Cunningham said she no longer feels safe and is constantly watching her surroundings.

Moreover, Pacers Sports & Entertainment reportedly issued Singh a cease-and-desist letter in April, banning him from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and all Fever-related events. Authorities allege the messages continued afterward and became increasingly hostile.

Court documents also revealed Singh has previous felony convictions, including a prior stalking conviction. He is currently on probation in Hendricks County after pleading guilty to two counts of invasion of privacy.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears praised Cunningham for coming forward: “The internet has made it easier than ever to target, harass and intimidate others,” Mears said in a statement. “Threats of violence, whether face-to-face or behind a keyboard, will be taken seriously.”

“Coming forward is never easy, regardless of a person’s position or public profile,” Mears continued. “The victim is setting an example by speaking out. No one should have to endure harassment, intimidation or threats of violence, and every person deserves to feel safe in their workplace and throughout our community.”

This marks the second high-profile stalking case involving an Indiana Fever player in recent years. Earlier this year, a Texas man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after sending hundreds of sexually violent messages to Caitlin Clark.