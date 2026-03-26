The International Olympic Committee ruled that transgender women are now barred from competing in future women’s Olympic events. This new eligibility policy, implemented Thursday, aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump‘s 20025 executive order regarding transgender women in female sports ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females,” the IOC said in a statement Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

This new eligibility policy will apply to the LA Games in July 2028 and “protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category,” the IOC said via the AP. Female athletes are now required to partake in a mandatory gene test at least once in their careers in order to participate.

The IOC published a 10-page policy document on Thursday explaining its new position and addressing what has become a controversial topic in recent Olympic Games, despite the reality that it’s a niche issue that will only impact a minute percentage of Olympic athletes. In fact, it’s unclear how many, if any, transgender women even compete at the Olympic level, according to the AP.

There were no known transgender women — or persons that transitioned after being born male — that competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics when he participated in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Nevertheless, IOC president Kirsty Coventry sought a clear policy on the issue and set up an internal review with the mission of “protecting the female category.” That came last June, after becoming the first woman to lead the Olympic body in its 132-year history.

The 10-page IOC document details its research that establishes that being born male provides physical advantages that a working group of experts believes are retained after transition.

“Males experience three significant testosterone peaks: In utero, in mini-puberty of infancy and beginning in adolescent puberty through adulthood,” the document read, per the AP, adding this gives biological males “individual sex-based performance advantages in sports and events that rely on strength, power and/or endurance.”

The IOC also revealed its expert group agreed the current gene test utilized is “the most accurate and least intrusive method currently available” and screens for “the SRY gene, a segment of DNA typically found on the Y chromosome that initiates male sex-development in utero and indicated the presences of testes/testicles,” according to the AP.