Israeli prospect Maya Zilbershlag commits to Purdue

Israeli women’s basketball player Maya Zilbershlag has committed to Purdue, her agent Yuval Shaham told Rivals.

The 5-foot-10 versatile guard will join the team for the 2026-27 season.

In the 2024 FIBA U16 Women’s EuroBasket, Zilbershlag averaged 18.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. In the 2025 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket, she averaged 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

“I started to take basketball seriously and it’s always been my dream to go to the WNBA,” Zilbershlag previously told Rivals. “I think college is a really great way to improve my game and to develop and to learn basketball in the United States.”

Zilbershlag told On3 that playing professionally and against high-level European talent has improved her game immensely.

“We played against really good girls from Europe,” Zilbershlag said. “Everyone learned how to be faster, stronger and not to be afraid of anyone. Now, I play in the first league here in Israel, so we have American players, which is really nice. At practice and games, we get better because we play against them and they push us to the highest level.”

She’s a versatile threat but is still working on a few aspects of her game.

“I really like having the open court to run and make easy baskets in transition,” Zilbershlag said. “I like to play the pick and roll, to pass and create for myself and for others. I think I’m still working on my 3-point shot and shooting off the dribble. I want to improve that.”

While Zilbershlag has excelled in Israel, she’s prepared to play a different style of basketball in America.

“I have a good friend that played two years in high school and now she plays in college, and she told me that the most different thing in the US is the game itself,” Zilbershlag said. “It’s more one-on-one in American basketball. In Israel, I think it’s more like a team with a lot of passes and cuts. Of course, the other part is that you’re away from home and the school and the new language, but she told me that it’s easy to learn after a month or two of getting used to it.”