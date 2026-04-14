Janiah Barker Las Vegas Aces rookie contract details revealed following WNBA Draft selection

The Las Vegas Aces selected Janiah Barker in the second round of the WNBA Draft, and her contract details have been revealed. Per FOS (Front Office Sports), Barker will sign a contract that includes base salaries of $270,000 (Year 1), $288,600 (Year 2), $317,460 (Year 3), and $358,730 (Year 4).

Janiah Barker and the rest of the WNBA rookies who were selected in the second round will make the same amount of money. She joins an Aces team that has won three WNBA titles in the last four years.

The contract details come as the WNBA and WNBPA reached an agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement. When the announcement was made, Barker shared her reaction.

“I’m just so thankful for the players, who are not only fighting for themselves, but they’re fighting for everybody that’s behind them,” Barker told Knox News on March 19. “They’re definitely putting their foot down, and I think they really are trailblazing.

Janiah Barker reacts to the WNBA’s new CBA

“It’s just such a selfless thing to do, and it’s bigger than them, and I think that they know that. I’m just glad we had the right people at the table to fight for us.”

Barker also gave praise to the players who didn’t back down during bargaining sessions. “I think that the fact of the matter of the players being so stubborn in a great way, it’s what we needed,” Barker said. “We have the right people at the right time to do the right thing. I think if they didn’t get that figured out, then there wouldn’t have been a season. And I think that’s what it came down to, is just literally holding out, sticking together, having each other’s backs – and not even each other’s back, but everybody’s back, whoever’s coming up behind them. It’s just a blessing.”

Barker played for Tennessee for one season after spending time at Texas A&M (2022-2024) and UCLA (2024-2025). In her career, the 22-year-old was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2023, and she was named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year in 2025. Last year, Barker averaged 14.3 and 6.6 rebounds per contest.