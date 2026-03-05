Jazzy Davidson injury update: USC star leaves Big Ten Tournament game vs. Washington

USC freshman guard Jazzy Davidson went to the locker room after suffering a right shoulder injury late in the first quarter of Thursday’s second round game against Washington in the 2026 Big Ten Tournament. Davidson suffered the injury while reaching in to gather a loose rebound with 4:52 remaining in the opening frame.

Davidson’s right arm got tangled up with Washington’s Avery Howell, a former Trojan transfer, while trying to recover a defensive rebound that USC teammate Kara Dunn ultimately recovered. Officials reviewed the interaction for a potential foul after Howell appeared to hook Davidson’s arm, but confirmed it was just incidental contact.

Davidson returned to the court roughly a minute later in game action, sporting a long-sleeve shirt over a heavily-wrapped right shoulder. Davidson started just 1-for-8 shooting from the floor for a team-high five points and two steals in the first half. Kennedy Smith also had five points on 2-of-6 shooting as the Trojans entered the break shooting just 6-of-24 from the floor.

Meanwhile, Howell had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and a team-high five rebounds as Washington held a 32-20 lead over USC entering halftime Thursday. Ellie Ladine led the Huskies with 13 points and four boards on 5-of-8 shooting.

Davidson has faced far more serious injuries already this season, including having to be carried to the locker room in the fourth quarter of a Feb. 19 game against Wisconsin. The USC star freshman was in visible pain after suffering a left calf injury while driving into the lane with 2:42 left in the contest, which the Trojans won, 66-59.

At the time of her departure, Davidson had 24 points to go with five rebounds and six assists. She led the charge as USC secured its 17th win of the year and ninth in Big Ten play. Davidson is in the midst of a breakout freshman season in which she leads USC and ranks ninth in the Big Ten, averaging 17.9 points per game. She also ranks second in the league, averaging 2.1 blocks per game to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2 steals per game this season.

“You talk about overdelivering, to be a freshman and carry the load for us,” USC coach Lindsey Gottlieb said, via the Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Kartje. “She’s just capable of doing almost anything on a basketball court. She’s unique. I know there are several good freshmen in the country. We know how good she is. We see it every day, and we think there’s no one better.”

Jazzy Davidson arrived at USC this year as a five-star prospect out of Clackamas (OR). She was the No. 2 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

