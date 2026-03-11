Kansas City hires Candi Whitaker as head coach

Kansas City has hired Candi Whitaker as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told On3. Whitaker, currently the head coach at North Alabama, was previously the head coach at UMKC from 2006-12 and spent an additional two years with the program as an assistant coach.

In her time previously serving as head coach at Kansas City, she compiled a 41-65 record. After a year on staff at Oklahoma State, Whitaker took over as the head coach of Texas Tech from 2012-18.

She then spent five seasons at DII Missouri Western State before accepting the North Alabama position in 2024. At North Alabama, Whitaker compiled a 13-17 record last season and a 17-14 record this year.