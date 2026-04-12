Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells continues to have a freshman season for the ages. And, she picked a clutch time to make more history.

Down 2-1 to No. 4 Texas in the top of the fifth, Wells hit a bomb to left field off pitcher Citlaly Guiterrez. The blast not only put second-ranked Oklahoma ahead in a crucial game 2 vs. a bitter rival but also set the record for home runs by a freshman in a single season. Wells belted her 31st home run of the season.

She now can set her sights on the Oklahoma home run record. OU legend Jocelyn Alo set the mark in 2021 with 34 homeruns. Alo did that in 60 games. Wells currently has only played in 42 games; so it feels like it’s just a matter of time before the record falls.

Meanwhile, there may be some second-guessing on the 40 acres. Texas head coach Mike White elected to move to Guiterrez in relief for starter Brenlee Gonzales. Gonzales held OU to just one run but had allowed two runs to reach base.

The controversy comes from the fact that White elected to go with Guiterrez despite ace Teagan Kavan throwing in the bullpen.

Wells had actually been struggling through the first game and four innings of the series vs. Texas. Kavan, who started game 1, held her in check despite the Horns dropping the first game. Wells struck out four times and was 0-5 vs. Texas pitching until the big blast.

She would later foul out in the sixth inning with a runner on second after the Longhorns trimmed the deficit down to 4-3.

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma softball secure series win vs Texas

Despite Texas adding a run, the Longhorns would get no closer. The Sooners would defeat them 4-3 and add to the Longhorns struggles. Oklahoma moves to 13-1 in SEC play with Alabama behind them at 11-3. The loss drops Texas four games back in the SEC regular season title race as they sit 9-5.

Texas has now lost four straight and drop to 32-6 overall. They dropped two last week to Alabama on the road after winning game 1. Now they’ve dropped the first two vs. the Sooners to lose back-to-back SEC series.

Meanwhile, the Sooners have won sixth straight and move to 39-3 on the year, as they continue to dominate the hardest conference in the country and softball in general. The win will likely move Oklahoma into the top spot in the rankings with Texas Tech getting upset on Saturday by Utah while Texas is in danger of dropping further in the rankings after falling from no. 1 to no. 4 last week.