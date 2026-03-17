Kent State's Mya Babbitt plans to enter transfer portal

Kent State’s leading scorer Mya Babbitt plans to enter the transfer portal, she told On3. The 5-8 junior guard from Papillion (NE) averaged 16.1 points, four rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season.

Babbitt has spent all three seasons at Kent State and was named to the All-MAC Second Team this year.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.