Kentucky transfer Josie Gilvin commits to Western Kentucky

Kentucky transfer Josie Gilvin marks the first women’s college basketball player recently granted eligibility to transfer to a new institution, according to sources.

The 6-0 guard from Louisville (KY) has committed to Western Kentucky, sources told On3. She averaged 1.2 points per game at Kentucky last season, but transferred in from the Lady Toppers, where she played three seasons of college basketball.

In her last season with Western Kentucky in 2024-25, Gilvin averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

Gilvin was granted eligibility through Friday’s decision by a Colorado judge to grant a class-action preliminary injunction, though the NCAA is currently appealing the decision. She entered the transfer portal in April in anticipation of this decision, in which class of 2022 athletes received a preliminary injunction despite having exhausted all eligibility.