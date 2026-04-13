Kiki Rice Toronto Tempo rookie contract details revealed following WNBA Draft selection

The Toronto Tempo selected UCLA point guard Kiki Rice with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday. Front Office Sports revealed details of her rookie contract.

Rice will earn a first-year base salary of $355,058. That number will jump to $369,260 in year two and $406,186 in year three. The fourth-year base salary is worth $458,990.

Rice is coming off a national championship win with the Bruins. In 38 games this past season, Rice averaged 14.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. She shot 49% from the floor and 38.5% from three-point range. Rice was a two-time All-Big Ten selection during her time in Los Angeles. Rice will now become the face of an expansion franchise in Toronto.

Kiki Rice set to become face of Toronto Tempo

“I’ve seen Kiki grow a lot… in her leadership and how she communicates with our team,” said Gabriela Jaquez, her teammate of four years at UCLA. “I really trust her and how hard she works and how much she wants to win. That is such a great quality in a teammate because you can count on her.”

Rice is both a talented player and a team leader. UCLA head coach Cori Close credited her with setting the standard for the program.

“Kiki is selfless and Kiki is incredibly hard working in a way that has been contagious,” Close said at Big Ten Media Day. “People comment all the time when they come and watch us from the WNBA, that our preparation and work ethic is maybe unmatched in what they’ve seen. The reality of that is because Kiki Rice set a new standard for our program and I’ll be forever grateful for that.”