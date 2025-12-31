Kristen Santos-Griswold reveals keys to successful 2026 Winter Olympics, talks partnership with Nulo

Kristen Santos-Griswold is ready to do some big things at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina after missing out on a medal at Beijing in 2022. On3 recently spoke to the 31-year-old speed skater, and she is feeling good about her chances at the upcoming Olympics.

“I’m really excited. I think at my first Olympics, it was the COVID Olympics, so there weren’t fans, our family didn’t get to go,” Kristen Santos-Griswold told On3. “And so that’s something that I’m really, really looking forward to is having family there. I mean, I would do anything to be able to fly my dogs out there.”

Santos-Griswold competed in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 2022, and she was in the bronze medal position in the women’s 1000-meter race. However, a bump by her opponent — later ruled a penalty — caused her to fall and finish fourth.

The incident took a toll on Santos-Griswold, as she considered retiring from the sport. But she stuck with it, and that led to 37 World Cup and World Tour medals, two overall national titles, and one Crystal Globe.

“I was like, I did everything right. I trained right. I ate right. I went to bed at the right time. I was like, I did everything right, and it still didn’t happen for me,” Santos-Griswold said about Beijing. “At that point, I was debating if I could handle skating again for another four years. And when I decided that I really did want to keep training and keep competing and keep going and go for another Olympics, I was like, I need to change my mindset because I could do everything right again. And the same thing could happen.

Kristen Santos-Griswold reveals her favorite thing about the Nulo partnership

“That’s something that can be kind of unforgiving about our sport, but also makes it very exciting. And I was like, I need to remember to be a human outside of the sport. I need to remember to have fun, to relax, to enjoy myself.”

As Santos-Griswold makes her final preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics, she has partnered with Nulo for its Fuel Incredible campaign. Nulo is highlighting the bond between athletes and their pets. The brand is also shining a light on the importance of nutrition for performance and for the pets who are with the athletes every step of the way.

“My favorite thing about this partnership is that it’s not just me partnering with them, it’s both Bear and Koda, my dogs as well,” Santos-Griswold said. “And something that I really love about this is that it kind of looks at us athletes as a whole person. It’s not just something that’s supporting us in our sport, but beyond our sport as well. After a tough day of training or a really good day of training, you want to go home, you want to relax, you want to reset. And that’s something that my dogs really allow me to do.

“It’s so easy for us to get caught up in our sport and be so hyper-focused on it all the time. And I think that coming home to my dogs really helps remind me that there’s life outside of sport and that there’s so much more to life, and I come home to this unconditional love no matter how I perform in a day, and that’s really special.”