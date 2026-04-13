Lauren Betts' Washington Mystics rookie contract details revealed following WNBA Draft selection

Lauren Betts saw her WNBA dreams become a reality on Monday. She was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Washington Mystics. Folks in our nation’s capital are excited to get Betts in action and see what can happen on the court. But before then, there will be a contract to be signed.

A nice payday is heading Betts’ way after the WNBA and WNBAPA implemented a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) recently. Betts will be making just over $1.8 million over four years as a base salary, per Front Office Sports. The rookie year will be the lowest, coming in at $407,163. By the time Betts begins her fourth WNBA season, she will be making $526,348.