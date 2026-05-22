Lincoln Super Regional weather delay: When Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska will resume

With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Thursday’s game between Oklahoma State and Nebraska entered a weather delay. A cell moved into the area, leading to a stoppage of at least 30 minutes before the Lincoln Super Regional game can resume.

The delay officially began at approx. 8:25 p.m. CT. Nebraska later announced a restart time of 10:10 p.m. CT as the weather moved through the Lincoln area.

Thursday’s game is the first of a best-of-three series between Nebraska and Oklahoma State as the NCAA softball tournament continues. Although Rosie Davis got a single off Jordy Frahm in the top of the first inning, the Cowgirls could not move her over.

In the bottom of the inning, Frahm got a leadoff single before Hannah Coor hit into a fielder’s choice. She will be on first base with one out when play resumes.

Nebraska punched its ticket to the Super Regional round of the NCAA softball tournament by taking down Grand Canyon last weekend in the regional. The Cornhuskers got a first-inning home run from Hannah Camenzind which proved to be enough as Frahm spun a gem in the circle to send the program to Supers.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, didn’t have much issue in the Stillwater Regional. The Cowgirls took down Stanford 11-5 in the final game after previously defeating the Cardinal in Game 2 of the double-elimination bracket. As a result, they were heading to the Super Regionals for the sixth time in the last seven NCAA tournaments.

Thursday’s game kicked off the first home Super Regional for Nebraska in program history. That fact is not lost on Frahm, the former Oklahoma transfer who returned to her home state to suit up for the Cornhuskers. Based on the atmosphere during the Regional, she thought the crowd could bring even more juice during Supers.

“To do that at home in Lincoln is something that we’ve never done,” said Frahm, the 2026 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. “Everybody’s just so excited to wrap up a high-emotion weekend like this and to wake up in our own beds tomorrow morning… and have a whole week at home, and not have to get ready to travel.

“All we have to do is prepare. So, it’s huge. We’re excited. Bowlin was incredible this weekend, such a fun atmosphere to play in. We’re just thankful for our fans for that, and thankful to do it another weekend.”