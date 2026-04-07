LSU's Bella Hines plans to enter transfer portal

LSU’s Bella Hines plans to enter the transfer portal, her agent Daveed Cohen of Young Money APAA Sports told On3.

The 5-10 combo guard freshman from Albuquerque (NM) averaged 4.2 points per game this season with the Tigers. She was ranked as the No. 24 recruit in the nation out of high school and was named Player of the Year in New Mexico for two consecutive years.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.