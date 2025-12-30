Maddie Mastro is in a 'good place' ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics, talks partnership with Nulo

Pro snowboarder Maddie Mastro is ready to do big things at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina. On3 recently spoke to the 25-year-old about her Olympic preparations, and she is feeling good heading into her third Winter Olympics.

“I’m feeling pretty good. Unfortunately, I’m kind of battling a little bit of a very minor ankle injury these last few weeks that have been quite a challenge,” Maddie Mastro told On3. “So, I’m working on that and getting myself physically to where I need to be. I feel like mentally I’m in a good place, and I’m ready to go. I’m just waiting for my body to catch up with my ankle. But I’m looking forward to February. It’s coming up quick.”

Mastro competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics and finished 12th in the women’s halfpipe. She then competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and missed the cut for the final after placing 13th in qualifying.

The good news for Mastro is that she will enter the Olympics with momentum. She won last year’s World Cup title in the women’s halfpipe, and she recently landed a double cork 1080 at the 2025 Laax Open. Mastro finished the 2024-25 season as the No. 1 halfpipe rider.

Mastro said she’s learned a lot from her last two Olympic experiences. “I feel like each Olympics that I’ve been to has its own lesson, or lessons that come from it,” she said. “It’s the first one I was really just excited to be there, and I had no real huge pressures or anything like that weighing on me. I was just like a young 18-year-old, and I was excited. So pressure was a word I wasn’t really quite too familiar with, which sounds so nice to be 18 again and be that person again.

Maddie Mastro talks about Nulo and her dog

“But then, when you go to another one, another one, then the lesson I get out of that is experience. And although I feel pressures now, I feel like I have much more experience on how to handle that. And I can thank the 2022 Olympics for that. So, I’m excited going into the next games with everything that I’ve learned and been through in the last, oh my gosh, I guess eight years from my first one.”

Along with preparing for the Olympics, Mastro has partnered with Nulo for its Fuel Incredible campaign that is designed to highlight the bond between athletes and their pets. Nulo is shining a light on the importance of high-quality nutrition — not just for performance, but also for the pets who are with the athletes every day.

“My dog’s name is Pip. I travel with her everywhere, so this partnership kind of goes pretty perfectly with the two of us,” Mastro said. “She’s come to all my competitions. She’s literally been across the world. Traveling with me, supporting me, she’s a big part of my team.

“So this partnership, I’m excited about. Pip, she’s my pride and joy. So it’s really exciting to partner with Nulo. I prioritize Pip in my life, and Nulo is also prioritizing dogs with their nutrition. So, I’m excited for this partnership this winter.”