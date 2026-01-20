Marina Mabrey and Courtney Williams had to be separated from each other after an altercation during Monday evening’s Unrivaled contest between the Vinyl and Lunar Owls. The scuffle occurred around the four-minute mark in the second quarter as Mabrey drove to the basket.

Mabrey attempted a shot and missed but got her own rebound and attacked the paint. However, as she went up for another shot attempt, she was fouled by Williams, who grabbed her arm. Mabrey retaliated by coming after Williams as Dearica Hamby jumped in between the two before things escalated further. Both Mabrey and Williams were assessed a techincal foul on the play.

Marina Mabrey and Courtney Williams were assessed double-techs after this scuffle 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Yn0Dx5jNs — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) January 20, 2026

Even after Mabrey and Williams were separated, the two continued to jaw at each other. They’ve developed reputations for being fiery competitors in the WNBA, and clearly that has carried over to Unrivaled as well.

