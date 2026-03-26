Memphis hires Georgia Southern's Hana Haden as women's basketball coach

Memphis has hired Georgia Southern’s Hana Haden as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told On3.

Haden just finished her second season at the helm of Georgia Southern. The program finished 23-8 this season, with a 16-2 mark in conference play.

Haden was previously the head coach at Georgia Southwestern State, where she led the program to a 29-4 overall record, earning 2023-24 WBCA Division II National Coach of the Year honors.