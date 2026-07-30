Mikaylah Williams on potentially being No. 1 pick in 2027 WNBA Draft: 'Whatever is in God's plan'

Mikaylah Williams will do everything she can to help LSU win a national title next season, and that could lead to her being the top pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. While speaking with On3, Williams was asked if she could see herself being the No. 1 overall pick next year.

“I could be. And whatever is in God’s plan,” Mikaylah Williams told On3. “I know I work hard. I know the people around me work hard as well. And if it’s in God’s plan for me to be the number one pick, then that’s what it’ll be. But other than that, I’m just going to continue to work hard, continue to perform, continue to lead my team, and whatever happens after that happens.”

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Multiple outlets have released a 2027 WNBA mock draft and have Williams selected fifth overall. They projected that USC‘s JuJu Watkins will be the top player selected, but that’s only if she declares for the draft.

Mikaylah Williams will ‘do whatever it takes’ to help LSU win

What will help Williams is LSU going on a title run next season after coming up short in 2025-26. The team reached the Sweet 16 but lost to Duke by two. Duke then lost to the eventual champions, UCLA, in the Elite Eight.

But even if LSU doesn’t win the title or play in the title game, Williams should have a strong season based on how her career has gone. She was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2024, selected to the All-SEC First Team in 2025 and 2026, and she was named an All-American Honorable Mention by the Associated Press last season.

That said, Williams wants to do whatever it takes for LSU to win it all. “It’s not really personal for me. Nothing’s personal,” she said. “As long as my team succeeds, I’ll do whatever I can do to help my team succeed. And if that comes with personal accolades, then it does. But it’s not something I’m really going into the season looking for.”