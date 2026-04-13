It’s officially time for one of the more dynamic guards in college basketball to officially head to the professional ranks. Olivia Miles was selected No. 2 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx

After a dominant season with TCU, Miles enters the league as one of the most versatile and polished prospects in the class. Her ability to impact the game as a scorer, passer and rebounder, among other things, made her a centerpiece at every stop of her college career, and now positions her to make an immediate impact at the next level.

Miles put together a career year in 2025-26, averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while leading TCU to a 32-6 record and a Big 12 regular-season title. She was named Big 12 Player of the Year and earned All-America honors, solidifying her status as one of the top players in the country. Her performance also helped guide the Horned Frogs to the Elite Eight, marking the deepest NCAA Tournament run of her career.

Moreover, one of the most unique aspects of Miles’ game is her all-around production. She recorded six triple-doubles this past season alone and finished her career with 12, the third-most in NCAA history. Her court vision and feel for the game consistently set her apart, and she showed continued growth as a scorer, knocking down 73 three-pointers this season after expanding her range during her time at both TCU and Notre Dame.

Before arriving in Fort Worth, Miles spent multiple seasons with the Irish, where she led the ACC in assists for three consecutive years. Her ability to control tempo and create opportunities for teammates translated seamlessly after transferring, elevating TCU into a national contender.

Elsewhere, Miles’ professional future extends beyond just the WNBA. She recently signed a multi-year deal with Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 league set to feature some of the top players in the world. She will join the league in 2027, becoming the first rookie to secure a contract for next season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the long list of incredible players playing in Unrivaled,” Miles said via a press reelase. “This league is building something special for the women’s game and I’m excited to be a part of its long-term growth. I can’t wait to hit the floor next winter to compete alongside the absolute best in the world.”

Earlier this season, TCU head coach Mark Campbell praised Miles’ decision-making and growth, believing that she’s ready for whatever comes her way: “I think it took just incredible guts to bet on yourself when you were already going to be a top-three pick,” Campbell said, via The Dallas Morning News.

“To have the humble enough spirit to say, ‘I need to keep getting better. I need to keep growing,’ I think that says a lot.” Now, after a decorated college career, Miles takes the next step. Expectations will be just as high at the professional level.