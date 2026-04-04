The confrontation between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley was the story of the Final Four above anything that happened on the court on Friday. South Carolina defeated UConn 62-48, but the Huskies didn’t go out quietly.

It was revealed after the game that Auriemma took exception to Staley not shaking his hand in the pregame. Video evidence showed the two shaking hands pregame, however, along with the rest of his staff. Former longtime Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, who has had dozens of battles with the UConn coach over the years before her retirement, believes Auriemma’s behavior has no place on the biggest stage in college basketball.

“She fulfilled her requirement,” McGraw said on SportsCenter on Saturday. “She just didn’t do it at the exact time that Geno was waiting for it, but then for him to comment on that when he broke the protocol at the end of the game. At the end of the game in every sport, you congratulate the other team, you shake hands with their players, you shake hands with their coaches.

“For him to sit up there and criticize her for not meeting him at half court when he broke the same protocol was quite a bit hypocritical and just really unsportsmanlike. It was an ugly incident. We don’t need that kind of thing in our game when we’re on the national stage.”

The incident overshadowed anything that happened on the court Friday night. South Carolina snapped UConn’s 54-game win streak by handing the Huskies their first loss of the season.

McGraw gave credit to the UConn athletes, who remained on the court after the game to participate in the postgame handshake. Auriemma was already heading back to the locker room by this point.

Auriemma’s frustrations were on display during the game as well. During a second half interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Auriemma voiced his frustration with the officials and the foul discrepancy in the third quarter.

“That’s that’s going to happen in a lot of games, but you have to be able to control yourself, because your team is looking at you,” McGraw continued. “You are the one they’re taking their cues from. If you’re calm in the huddle, they’re going to be calm on the court.”

Now, the Huskies will be watching the national championship game from the sidelines as the Gamecocks advance through to play the UCLA Bruins on Sunday afternoon. Auriemma has 25 Final Fours under is belt, however, and UConn is expected to be right back in the mix again this time next year.