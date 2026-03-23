NCAA Tournament upset: 10-seed Virginia stuns Iowa to advance to Sweet Sixteen

On Monday, 10-seed Virginia pulled off an 83-75 upset win over 2-seed Iowa in the NCAA Tournament. With the victory, the Cavaliers will advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2000.

The two games put on a thrilling show for fans that required two overtimes to resolve. Virginia guard Kymora Johnson was spectacular, tallying 28 points, two rebounds and four assists, while shooting 7-20 from the field. After the triumph, she raved about her’s team’s impressive performance.

“This team is so special,” Johnson said. “Nobody really knows about us, and they haven’t all year, and we finally stepped up when it was time. I’m just so proud of this team, our coaches, our fans, our band, our cheerleaders, everybody who makes this possible.

“… We fought to get here. I mean, we were teary-eyed before our name was called, and then it was called, and we were like, ‘It’s go time. It’s time to show everybody who Virginia is. And, that’s what we all came here to do, and we did it. We’re still dancing. It’s so sweet.”

Johnson was far from Virginia’s only standout. Cavaliers senior Paris Clark notched 20 points, seven boards and four assists in the triumph. Romi Levy trailed closely behind, recording 13 points on 6-12 shooting from the floor.

While Virginia had several players with stellar offensive performances, its defense was pivotal to its victory. The Cavaliers held Iowa to 5-29 (17%) shooting from beyond the arc. Moreover, Virginia squeezed 16 turnovers out of the Hawkeyes.

The Cavaliers didn’t allow their efforts to go to waste, either. The team scored a whopping 27 points off Iowa’s turnovers.

This season is Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton‘s first time leading the Cavaliers to the NCAA Tournament. She is in her fourth campaign at the helm of the program.

Virginia is far from satisfied. The Cavaliers will look to build on their postseason momentum when they square off against 3-seed TCU on March 28 in the Sweet Sixteen. The winner will advance to the Elite Eight.