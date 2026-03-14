NCAA Tournament women's basketball Top 16 reveal
The NCAA women’s basketball Selection Committee has announced, in alphabetical order, the Top 16 overall seeds for the NCAA Tournament.
The Top 16 seeds all earn a special privilege in the NCAA Tournament – hosting. Those 16 programs will serve as host sites for the first two rounds of the tournament. The teams were not listed in seed order, but we now know how the top four seed lines will play out during tomorrow’s Selection Sunday bracket reveal.
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Here are the 16 teams in alphabetical order:
Duke
Iowa
Louisville
LSU
Michigan
Minnesota
North Carolina
Ohio State
Oklahoma
South Carolina
TCU
Texas
UCLA
UConn
Vanderbilt
West Virginia
The women’s basketball tournament selection show time is at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, on ESPN. Play begins with the First Four on Wednesday, March 18.