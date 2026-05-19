NCAA votes to recommend women's flag football as championship-level sport

The NCAA is moving closer to adding women’s flag football as a championship-level sport. The NCAA Committee on Access, Opportunity and Impact voted to recommend Division I, II and III sponsor legislation to add a National Collegiate Flag Football Championship for women’s flag football.

“Girls want to play. Whenever you give access and opportunity to an easier way to play, the better the success and numbers in participation you see,” CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker, the chair of the Committee on Access, Opportunity and Impact, said in a statement released by the NCAA. “The young women who are currently playing at our institutions, some never even thought about being able to play in college. Now they have their opportunity. As we hit the next steps to becoming an NCAA championship, I’m excited we’re providing access and opportunity.”

In order for the NCAA committee to even recommend an emerging sport like women’s flag football, it requires 40 schools sponsoring the sport at a varsity level. This recommendation reflects flag football’s continued growth and demand with the NCAA ranks, with more than 100 schools currently planning to compete in the sport during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year.

“This is great news for flag football,” USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said in a statement. “Growing the game is central to our mission, and the potential for women’s flag football to have a fully recognized NCAA championship does exactly that. It also strengthens the talent pipeline as flag football prepares for its Olympic debut in 2028. It’s going to be a massive year for flag football — the sport’s debut in Los Angeles and now potentially a full NCAA championship structure in place.

“As the national governing body, we’ll continue to work closely with the NCAA and our partners to support this growth. More young women will have the chance to play at the highest collegiate level and ultimately compete for a spot with Team USA Football.”

The next steps before flag football can be approved as a championship sport require each NCAA division reviewing the recommendation and actually sponsoring a proposal by July 1, at which point they can hold a vote in January 2027. The initial recommendation also includes a provision to establish a “NCAA Women’s Flag Football Committee,” which would begin as soon as a vote is approved. If adopted on the aforementioned timeline, the first women’s flag football championship would feasibly be held in the Spring of 2028.

“Flag football becoming an NCAA sport will not only set a pathway for greatness for other individuals, but it will also show the history that we made,” Winston-Salem State flag football student-athlete Akeylah James said in the NCAA statement. “We started from the ground up. Seeing it grow past the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and growing NCAA would mean a lot because future players can succeed on the path we started, and it will give them the opportunity to go further.”

Adding flag football would continue to build upon the NCAA’s commitment to expanding women’s sports following the additions of acrobatics and tumbling and stunt championships during this upcoming 2026-27 academic year, as well as the first-ever National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships held in March. That follows other women’s sports that achieved championship-level status through the NCAA’s Emerging Sports for Women program, including rowing (1996), ice hockey (2000), water polo (2000), bowling (2003), and beach volleyball (2015) over the past 30 years.