Nike unveils Caitlin Clark signature shoe, release date for 'The Caitlin 1s'

Caitlin Clark‘s long-awaited signature shoe finally has a release date. The Caitlin 1s will be available on Oct. 1, according to a release from Nike.

The shoes are a slick blue color with ridges along the side. Clark teased the shoes in a massive Instagram photo dump before the official reveal came at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

You can check out the new Caitlin Clark signature shoe below. Details will be forthcoming.

Nike has released images of the Caitlin Clark signature shoe line – Caitlin 1s available Oct. 1 pic.twitter.com/WjTqfQdcjd — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 17, 2026

The WNBA superstar has been working on her signature shoe for quite some time. Now, in her third year in the league, it finally arrives.

Caitlin Clark is currently signed to an agreement with Nike that began as an eight-year, $28 million deal. She has already debuted a player edition shoe — a Kobe V Protro featuring Indiana Fever colors — but her ardent fans were waiting on the signature shoe to drop.

And it could be an absolute goldmine for both Clark and Nike. Sneaker insider Nick DePaula revealed last summer that her shoe could fetch nine figures.

“Signature shoes, I would say in the W, there was obviously a 10-year window where there weren’t any players with a signature,” DePaula said on FOS Today. “We’ve now seen Sabrina (Ionescu)’s line take off. Her line, there were 54 NBA players that wore it last season. It’s become one of the biggest businesses in signature shoes. A’ja Wilson now has had a successful launch, as well.

“I think when Caitlin’s shoe comes out, I think it can be a $100 million business. I think it could become a top-five signature franchise not just in the W, but across basketball. That would be one of the reasons I would’ve maybe rushed it. But of course, you want to get it right.”

Caitlin Clark and Nike have certainly taken the time to do that. Now they wait, as the orders start to roll in.