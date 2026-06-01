Northwestern lands 2027 guard Sophia Towne

2027 combo guard Sophia Towne recently committed to Northwestern and new head coach Carla Berube.

The 5-10 guard out of Nazareth Academy (IL) knew immediately after her official visit that Northwestern was the place for her, even though the Wildcats were the most recent program to offer Towne.

“Once I was there, I just really loved the campus and meeting the entire coaching staff in person,” Towne told Rivals. “They’re all super nice and welcoming. It felt like a family there and I could just see myself being there for four years and continuing to get better at basketball. It’s also a great academic school, so that was important to me too. It just seemed like the perfect fit for me.”

Northwestern is undergoing a major rebuild under first-year head coach Carla Berube, who comes to the Wildcats after an incredibly successful seven-year tenure at Princeton. But the transition won’t be entirely new for Northwestern.

“Maggie Lyon was one of the coaches from last season who I talked to last summer a bit,” Towne said. “The new coaching staff was at the Phoenix tournament and since then, we’ve just been talking. We scheduled the visit right after the dead period and before the next live event, so it was a short amount of time. After the tournament I just knew that I would want to commit to Northwestern and continue to build our relationships.”

Coming from just an hour away, the location piece of it all was certainly a nice factor for Towne.

“It’s nice to like know that if I ever need to come home, I can on the same day and come back the same day,” she said. “I feel like I also want to have my family at my games and even my high school coaches and my friends, when they’re home from college, they can go to my games. That’s super nice to know I can have that too.”

Northwestern is getting a versatile guard in Towne who’s willing to put in the work and grow her game.

“This past season of my high school season, I played point guard, so I feel like that helped me continue to be able to read the court better and make better passes,” she said. “I like passing and feeding my teammates a lot and I also like to shoot, so I focus on that a lot. I think I’ll be a combo guard in college, so it’s just nice that if I ever need to bring up the ball or break a press that I have that experience.”

In the new era of Northwestern women’s basketball, Towne noted that playing in the Big Ten is one of the factors that excites her most.

“It’s always been a dream and a goal of mine to play in the Big Ten,” she said. “So I’m excited for the big games. I like playing in front of people, so that will be exciting. I’m just excited to be able to experience that.”