Oklahoma State softball team bus involved in fatal accident, game vs. Wichita State postponed

The Oklahoma State softball team bus was involved in a fatal accident Wednesday on I-35, according to KWCH-TV. The Cowgirls’ game against Wichita State was postponed.

A woman was running in and out of traffic at the time of the crash, which occurred while the team was on its way to Wichita for the game, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Southall said. The accident occurred at around 2 p.m. local time near mile marker 185 near Perry, Okla.

Oklahoma State confirmed no members of the traveling party were injured. No reschedule date had been announced at the time of publication.

“Today’s scheduled softball game between Oklahoma State and Wichita State has been postponed after the Cowgirls’ team bus was involved in an accident on the way to Wichita,” OSU said in a statement. “No one from the OSU travel party was injured. When the new game day and time are set, those details will be shared.”

Wichita State also released a statement regarding the postponement. The Shockers said a new game day and time will be shared when available.

More details about the crash were scarce at the time of publication. Southall cited witnesses on the scene who said they saw the woman running in and out of traffic, which is when the bus struck her. She later died as a result of her injuries.

“What we know at this time is that witnesses stated a pedestrian was running in and out of traffic when she was struck by the bus,” Southall said, via KWCH-TV’s Jeffrey Lutz.

Oklahoma State had won four consecutive games heading into Wednesday’s game against Wichita State. The Cowgirls have a 25-10 overall record and are 7-5 in Big 12 play as conference action begins to heat up.

OSU is coming off a three-game sweep of Utah over the weekend in Salt Lake City to get back over .500 in conference play. All three games were close, and the series finale on Sunday – a 4-2 Oklahoma State victory – was the only one decided by more than one run.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to continue Big 12 action this weekend at Iowa State. The three-game series between the Cowgirls and Cyclones is set to begin Friday at 5 p.m. ET.