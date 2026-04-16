Oklahoma State transfer Lena Girardi commits to Utah

Oklahoma State’s Lena Girardi has committed to Utah, her representative at Excel Sports told On3.

The 5-11 freshman, and daughter of Joe Girardi, averaged 7.8 points per game this season while shooting 40% from deep. She was rated as a 4-star prospect coming out of high school.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.