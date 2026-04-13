Olivia Miles Minnesota Lynx rookie contract details revealed following WNBA Draft selection

The Minnesota Lynx selected TCU point guard Olivia Miles with the second overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday. Her rookie contract has been revealed, courtesy of Front Office Sports.

Miles will earn a first-year base salary of $466,913. That number will jump to $485,590 in year two and $534,149 in year three. The fourth-year base salary is worth $603,588.

After a dominant season with the Horned Frogs, Miles enters the league as one of the most versatile and polished prospects in the class. Miles put together a career year in 2025-26, averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game while leading TCU to a 32-6 record and a Big 12 regular-season title.

She was named Big 12 Player of the Year and earned All-American honors, solidifying her status as one of the top players in the country. Her performance also helped guide the Horned Frogs to the Elite Eight, marking the deepest NCAA Tournament run of her career.

Olivia Miles set to begin WNBA career with Minnesota Lynx

She recorded six triple-doubles this past season alone and finished her career with 12, the third-most in NCAA history. She showed continued growth as a scorer, knocking down 73 three-pointers this season after expanding her range during her time at both TCU and Notre Dame. Before arriving in Fort Worth, Miles spent multiple seasons with the Irish, where she led the ACC in assists for three consecutive years.

Miles’ professional future extends beyond just the WNBA. She recently signed a multi-year deal with Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 league set to feature some of the top players in the world. She will join the league in 2027, becoming the first rookie to secure a contract for next season.