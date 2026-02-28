On3 2025-26 Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Over the last few seasons, the transfer portal has become a prominent fixture of college athletics, and women’s basketball is no exception.

Last year, stars like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Gianna Kneepkens and Olivia Miles entered the portal and found new homes.

This year, a few players have already elected to enter the portal. Here is where On3 will keep a running list of each athlete who enters and where they eventually end up. This list will be updated continuously, so don’t forget to bookmark the page.

Current number of entries: 25

Commits: 4

Withdrew name from portal: 0

Last updated: 2/26

ACC

SMU

Kaysia Woods, 6-0, G, Jr. (4 PPG – 2024-25)

Donavia Hall, 5-10, G. Sr. (1.8 PPG – 2024-25)

Virginia

Yonta Vaughn, 5-8, G, RS Jr. (7.4 ppg, 4.2 apg – 9 games)

Big East

Providence

Austeja Babraitis, 6-2, F, Fr. (0 PPG – 1 game) → Barry

Big 12

Cincinnati

Daylee Dunn, 5-10, G, Sr. (1.1 PPG)

Big Ten

Minnesota

Mallory Heyer, 6-1, F, Sr. (8.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg)

A-10

Saint Louis

Nafatoumata Haidara, 6-5, F, Sr. (0.4 PPG – 2024-25)

America East

Vermont

Christiana Gordon, 5-11, G, Fr. (6.5 PPG – 2 games) → Pennsylvania Western

American

UAB

Britiya Curtis, 5-7, G, RS Soph. (10.5 PPG – 2024-25 at Nicholls)

Big West

Cal State Northridge

Heather Stedman, 6-0, G, Fr. (DNP)

San Diego

Gabby Louther, 5-11, G, Sr. (0 PPG)

UC Irvine

Jaida Brooks, 5-6, G, Jr. (2 ppg) → Anderson

Ivy

Brown

Ada Anamekwe, 6-0, F, Sr. (6.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG)

Dartmouth

Olivia Lawlor, 6-1, F, Sr. (1.8 ppg)

Penn

Helena Lasic, 6-4, F, Sr. (0.6 ppg)

Yale

Lola Lesmond, 6-0, G, Sr. (1.6 ppg – 2024-25)

MAAC

Mount St. Mary’s

Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey, 5-10, G, Sr. (1.5 PPG – 2022-23)

MEAC

South Carolina State

Jhaven Meade, 6-4, F, Soph. (1.6 PPG – 5 games)

Missouri Valley

Southern Illinois

Se’Quoia Allmond, 5-5, G, Sr. (7.6 ppg)

Patriot

Lafayette

Kay Donahue, 5-10, G, Sr. (9.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG)

SoCon

Chattanooga

Taylor Searcey, 5-8, G, Sr. (DNP)

Southland

Nicholls State

Morgan Browning, 5-7, G, Sr. (DNP)

SWAC

Grambling State

Onna Brown, 5-11, G, Soph. (1.7 ppg – 2023-24)

Prairie View A&M

Nyam Thornton, 5-8, G, Sr. (7.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.3 apg) → Kansas City

Southern

Diamond Hunter, 5-8, G, Sr. (5.6 PPG – 2022-23)