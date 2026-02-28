On3 2025-26 Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker
Over the last few seasons, the transfer portal has become a prominent fixture of college athletics, and women’s basketball is no exception.
Last year, stars like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Gianna Kneepkens and Olivia Miles entered the portal and found new homes.
This year, a few players have already elected to enter the portal. Here is where On3 will keep a running list of each athlete who enters and where they eventually end up. This list will be updated continuously, so don’t forget to bookmark the page.
Current number of entries: 25
Commits: 4
Withdrew name from portal: 0
Last updated: 2/26
ACC
Kaysia Woods, 6-0, G, Jr. (4 PPG – 2024-25)
Donavia Hall, 5-10, G. Sr. (1.8 PPG – 2024-25)
Yonta Vaughn, 5-8, G, RS Jr. (7.4 ppg, 4.2 apg – 9 games)
Big East
Austeja Babraitis, 6-2, F, Fr. (0 PPG – 1 game) → Barry
Big 12
Daylee Dunn, 5-10, G, Sr. (1.1 PPG)
Big Ten
Mallory Heyer, 6-1, F, Sr. (8.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg)
A-10
Nafatoumata Haidara, 6-5, F, Sr. (0.4 PPG – 2024-25)
America East
Christiana Gordon, 5-11, G, Fr. (6.5 PPG – 2 games) → Pennsylvania Western
American
Britiya Curtis, 5-7, G, RS Soph. (10.5 PPG – 2024-25 at Nicholls)
Big West
Heather Stedman, 6-0, G, Fr. (DNP)
Gabby Louther, 5-11, G, Sr. (0 PPG)
Jaida Brooks, 5-6, G, Jr. (2 ppg) → Anderson
Ivy
Ada Anamekwe, 6-0, F, Sr. (6.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG)
Olivia Lawlor, 6-1, F, Sr. (1.8 ppg)
Helena Lasic, 6-4, F, Sr. (0.6 ppg)
Lola Lesmond, 6-0, G, Sr. (1.6 ppg – 2024-25)
MAAC
Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey, 5-10, G, Sr. (1.5 PPG – 2022-23)
MEAC
Jhaven Meade, 6-4, F, Soph. (1.6 PPG – 5 games)
Missouri Valley
Se’Quoia Allmond, 5-5, G, Sr. (7.6 ppg)
Patriot
Kay Donahue, 5-10, G, Sr. (9.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG)
SoCon
Taylor Searcey, 5-8, G, Sr. (DNP)
Southland
Morgan Browning, 5-7, G, Sr. (DNP)
SWAC
Onna Brown, 5-11, G, Soph. (1.7 ppg – 2023-24)
Nyam Thornton, 5-8, G, Sr. (7.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.3 apg) → Kansas City
Diamond Hunter, 5-8, G, Sr. (5.6 PPG – 2022-23)