On3's women's basketball Top 25: Week nine

The women’s college basketball season is moving fast and plenty has been shaken up. There were a ton of great games this week and the Top 25 has shifted significantly.

Reminder: My Top 25 will change a lot, especially early in the season. It’s based on a variety of factors, but mostly:

Results

Resume

Head-to-heads

Strength of schedule

I will note, though, that this is the time of year where head-to-heads become challenging to honor, so they will not always be reflected.

1. Texas

Results: Wins over Missouri and Ole Miss

Next up: vs. Auburn on Thursday, at LSU on Sunday

2. UConn

Results: Wins over Providence and Seton Hall

Next up: vs. St. John’s on Wednesday, at Creighton on Sunday

3. UCLA

Results: Wins over Penn State and USC

Next up: at Nebraska on Sunday

4. South Carolina

Results: Wins over Alabama and Florida

Next up: at Arkansas on Thursday, vs. Georgia on Sunday

5. Kentucky

Results: Wins over LSU and Missouri

Next up: at Alabama on Thursday, vs. Oklahoma on Sunday

6. Louisville

Results: Wins over SMU and Virginia Tech

Next up: at Miami on Thursday, vs. Pitt on Sunday

7. Oklahoma

Results: Wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State

Next up: vs. Ole Miss on Thursday, at Kentucky on Sunday

8. Vanderbilt

Results: Wins over Arkansas and LSU

Next up: vs. Missouri and at Texas A&M

9. Iowa State

Results: Win over Houston, loss to Baylor

Next up: at Cincinnati on Wednesday, vs. West Virginia on Sunday

10. Iowa

Results: Win over Nebraska

Next up: at Northwestern on Monday, at Indiana on Sunday

11. LSU

Results: Losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt

Next up: at Georgia on Thursday, vs. Texas on Sunday

12. Maryland

Results: Loss to Illinois, win over Indiana

Next up: at Rutgers on Thursday, vs. Ohio State on Sunday

13. TCU

Results: Win over BYU, loss to Utah

Next up: vs. Oklahoma State on Wednesday, vs. Arizona State on Sunday

14. Baylor

Results: Wins over Oklahoma State and Iowa State

Next up: vs. Colorado on Thursday, vs. Kansas on Sunday

15. Michigan

Results: Win over Oregon, loss to Washington

Next up: vs. Minnesota on Monday, at Penn State on Thursday, vs. Wisconsin on Sunday

16. Washington

Results: Wins over Northwestern and Michigan

Next up: vs. Michigan State on Thursday, at Purdue on Sunday

17. Ohio State

Results: Wins over Purdue and Rutgers

Next up: at Illinois on Wednesday, at Maryland on Sunday

18. North Carolina

Results: Win over Cal, loss to Stanford

Next up: at Notre Dame on Sunday

19. Michigan State

Results: Wins over Indiana and Illinois

Next up: at Washington on Thursday, at Oregon on Sunday

20. Ole Miss

Results: Win over Georgia, loss to Texas

Next up: at Oklahoma on Thursday, vs. Mississippi State on Sunday

21. Texas Tech

Results: Wins over UCF and Arizona

Next up: at West Virginia on Wednesday, at Cincinnati on Saturday

22. USC

Results: Win over Nebraska, loss to UCLA

Next up: vs. Oregon on Tuesday, at Minnesota on Sunday

23. Illinois

Results: Win over Maryland, loss to Michigan State

Next up: vs. Ohio State on Wednesday, at Penn State on Sunday

24. Tennessee

Results: Wins over Florida and Auburn

Next up: at Mississippi State on Thursday, vs. Arkansas on Sunday

25. Princeton

Results: Win over Penn

Next up: at Yale on Saturday