On3's women's basketball Top 25: Week nine
The women’s college basketball season is moving fast and plenty has been shaken up. There were a ton of great games this week and the Top 25 has shifted significantly.
Reminder: My Top 25 will change a lot, especially early in the season. It’s based on a variety of factors, but mostly:
- Results
- Resume
- Head-to-heads
- Strength of schedule
I will note, though, that this is the time of year where head-to-heads become challenging to honor, so they will not always be reflected.
1. Texas
Results: Wins over Missouri and Ole Miss
Next up: vs. Auburn on Thursday, at LSU on Sunday
2. UConn
Results: Wins over Providence and Seton Hall
Next up: vs. St. John’s on Wednesday, at Creighton on Sunday
3. UCLA
Results: Wins over Penn State and USC
Next up: at Nebraska on Sunday
4. South Carolina
Results: Wins over Alabama and Florida
Next up: at Arkansas on Thursday, vs. Georgia on Sunday
5. Kentucky
Results: Wins over LSU and Missouri
Next up: at Alabama on Thursday, vs. Oklahoma on Sunday
6. Louisville
Results: Wins over SMU and Virginia Tech
Next up: at Miami on Thursday, vs. Pitt on Sunday
7. Oklahoma
Results: Wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State
Next up: vs. Ole Miss on Thursday, at Kentucky on Sunday
8. Vanderbilt
Results: Wins over Arkansas and LSU
Next up: vs. Missouri and at Texas A&M
9. Iowa State
Results: Win over Houston, loss to Baylor
Next up: at Cincinnati on Wednesday, vs. West Virginia on Sunday
10. Iowa
Results: Win over Nebraska
Next up: at Northwestern on Monday, at Indiana on Sunday
11. LSU
Results: Losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt
Next up: at Georgia on Thursday, vs. Texas on Sunday
12. Maryland
Results: Loss to Illinois, win over Indiana
Next up: at Rutgers on Thursday, vs. Ohio State on Sunday
13. TCU
Results: Win over BYU, loss to Utah
Next up: vs. Oklahoma State on Wednesday, vs. Arizona State on Sunday
14. Baylor
Results: Wins over Oklahoma State and Iowa State
Next up: vs. Colorado on Thursday, vs. Kansas on Sunday
15. Michigan
Results: Win over Oregon, loss to Washington
Next up: vs. Minnesota on Monday, at Penn State on Thursday, vs. Wisconsin on Sunday
16. Washington
Results: Wins over Northwestern and Michigan
Next up: vs. Michigan State on Thursday, at Purdue on Sunday
17. Ohio State
Results: Wins over Purdue and Rutgers
Next up: at Illinois on Wednesday, at Maryland on Sunday
18. North Carolina
Results: Win over Cal, loss to Stanford
Next up: at Notre Dame on Sunday
19. Michigan State
Results: Wins over Indiana and Illinois
Next up: at Washington on Thursday, at Oregon on Sunday
20. Ole Miss
Results: Win over Georgia, loss to Texas
Next up: at Oklahoma on Thursday, vs. Mississippi State on Sunday
21. Texas Tech
Results: Wins over UCF and Arizona
Next up: at West Virginia on Wednesday, at Cincinnati on Saturday
22. USC
Results: Win over Nebraska, loss to UCLA
Next up: vs. Oregon on Tuesday, at Minnesota on Sunday
23. Illinois
Results: Win over Maryland, loss to Michigan State
Next up: vs. Ohio State on Wednesday, at Penn State on Sunday
24. Tennessee
Results: Wins over Florida and Auburn
Next up: at Mississippi State on Thursday, vs. Arkansas on Sunday
25. Princeton
Results: Win over Penn
Next up: at Yale on Saturday