On3's women's college basketball Top 25

The women’s college basketball season is moving fast and plenty has been shaken up. There were a ton of great games this week and the Top 25 has shifted significantly.

Reminder: My Top 25 will change often. It’s based on a variety of factors, but mostly:

Results

Resume

Head-to-heads

Strength of schedule

I will note, though, that this is the time of year where head-to-heads become challenging to honor, so they will not always be reflected.

1. UConn

Last week: Wins over Georgetown and St. John’s

2. UCLA

Last week: Win over USC

3. South Carolina

Last week: Wins over Missouri and Kentucky

4. Texas

Last week: Wins over Georgia and Alabama

5. Vanderbilt

Last week: Wins over Alabama and Tennessee

6. LSU

Last week: Wins over Missouri and Mississippi State

7. Michigan

Last week: Wins over Ohio State and Maryland

8. Iowa

Last week: Wins over Illinois and Wisconsin

9. Oklahoma

Last week: Wins over Arkansas and Missouri

10. Ohio State

Last week: Loss to Michigan, win over Michigan State

11. TCU

Last week: Wins over Cincinnati and Baylor

12. Louisville

Last week: Win over Georgia Tech, loss to Notre Dame

13. Maryland

Last week: Win over Northwestern, loss to Michigan

14. Kentucky

Last week: Win over Auburn, loss to South Carolina

15. Duke

Last week: Win over Florida State, loss to North Carolina

16. North Carolina

Last week: Wins over Virginia and Duke

17. Michigan State

Last week: Loss to Ohio State

18. Minnesota

Last week: Win over Illinois

19. West Virginia

Last week: Wins over UCF and Cincinnati

20. Texas Tech

Last week: Loss to Kansas, win over Arizona State

21. Georgia

Last week: Loss to Texas, win over Florida

22. Ole Miss

Last week: Losses to Florida and Texas A&M

23. Baylor

Last week: Win over Kansas State, loss to TCU

24. Alabama

Last week: Losses to Vanderbilt and Texas

25. Rice

Last week: Wins over Temple and Tulsa