On3's women's college basketball Top 25
The women’s college basketball season is moving fast and plenty has been shaken up. There were a ton of great games this week and the Top 25 has shifted significantly.
Reminder: My Top 25 will change often. It’s based on a variety of factors, but mostly:
- Results
- Resume
- Head-to-heads
- Strength of schedule
I will note, though, that this is the time of year where head-to-heads become challenging to honor, so they will not always be reflected.
1. UConn
Last week: Wins over Georgetown and St. John’s
2. UCLA
Last week: Win over USC
3. South Carolina
Last week: Wins over Missouri and Kentucky
4. Texas
Last week: Wins over Georgia and Alabama
5. Vanderbilt
Last week: Wins over Alabama and Tennessee
6. LSU
Last week: Wins over Missouri and Mississippi State
7. Michigan
Last week: Wins over Ohio State and Maryland
8. Iowa
Last week: Wins over Illinois and Wisconsin
9. Oklahoma
Last week: Wins over Arkansas and Missouri
10. Ohio State
Last week: Loss to Michigan, win over Michigan State
11. TCU
Last week: Wins over Cincinnati and Baylor
12. Louisville
Last week: Win over Georgia Tech, loss to Notre Dame
13. Maryland
Last week: Win over Northwestern, loss to Michigan
14. Kentucky
Last week: Win over Auburn, loss to South Carolina
15. Duke
Last week: Win over Florida State, loss to North Carolina
16. North Carolina
Last week: Wins over Virginia and Duke
17. Michigan State
Last week: Loss to Ohio State
18. Minnesota
Last week: Win over Illinois
19. West Virginia
Last week: Wins over UCF and Cincinnati
20. Texas Tech
Last week: Loss to Kansas, win over Arizona State
21. Georgia
Last week: Loss to Texas, win over Florida
22. Ole Miss
Last week: Losses to Florida and Texas A&M
23. Baylor
Last week: Win over Kansas State, loss to TCU
24. Alabama
Last week: Losses to Vanderbilt and Texas
25. Rice
Last week: Wins over Temple and Tulsa