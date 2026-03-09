On3's women's college basketball Top 25
The women’s college basketball season is moving fast and plenty has been shaken up. There were a ton of great games this week and the Top 25 has shifted significantly.
Reminder: My Top 25 will change often. It’s based on a variety of factors, but mostly:
- Results
- Resume
- Head-to-heads
- Strength of schedule
I will note, though, that this is the time of year where head-to-heads become challenging to honor, so they will not always be reflected.
1. UCLA
Last week: Wins over Washington, Ohio State and Iowa
2. UConn
Last week: Wins over Georgetown and Creighton
3. Texas
Last week: Wins over Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina
4. South Carolina
Last week: Wins over Kentucky and LSU, loss to Texas
5. LSU
Last week: Win over Oklahoma, loss to South Carolina
6. Vanderbilt
Last week: Loss to Ole Miss
7. Oklahoma
Last week: Win over Florida, loss to LSU
8. Iowa
Last week: Wins over Illinois and Michigan, loss to UCLA
9. Michigan
Last week: Win over Oregon, loss to Iowa
10. Ohio State
Last week: Wins over Indiana and Minnesota, loss to UCLA
11. TCU
Last week: Wins over BYU and Kansas State, loss to West Virginia
12. Duke
Last week: Wins over Clemson, Notre Dame and Louisville
13. Louisville
Last week: Wins over Syracuse and UNC, loss to Duke
14. Maryland
Last week: Loss to Oregon
15. Kentucky
Last week: Win over Georgia, loss to South Carolina
16. West Virginia
Last week: Wins over Arizona State, Colorado and TCU
17. North Carolina
Last week: Win over Virginia Tech, loss to Louisville
18. Minnesota
Last week: Loss to Ohio State
19. Ole Miss
Last week: Wins over Auburn and Vanderbilt, loss to Texas
20. Michigan State
Last week: Loss to Illinois
21. Texas Tech
Last week: Loss to Kansas State
22. Alabama
Last week: Wins over Missouri and Tennessee, loss to Texas
23. Georgia
Last week: Loss to Kentucky
24. Notre Dame
Last week: Wins over Miami and NC State, loss to Duke
25. South Dakota State
Last week: Wins over Kansas City, South Dakota and North Dakota State