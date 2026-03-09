On3's women's college basketball Top 25

The women’s college basketball season is moving fast and plenty has been shaken up. There were a ton of great games this week and the Top 25 has shifted significantly.

Reminder: My Top 25 will change often. It’s based on a variety of factors, but mostly:

Results

Resume

Head-to-heads

Strength of schedule

I will note, though, that this is the time of year where head-to-heads become challenging to honor, so they will not always be reflected.

1. UCLA

Last week: Wins over Washington, Ohio State and Iowa

2. UConn

Last week: Wins over Georgetown and Creighton

3. Texas

Last week: Wins over Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina

4. South Carolina

Last week: Wins over Kentucky and LSU, loss to Texas

5. LSU

Last week: Win over Oklahoma, loss to South Carolina

6. Vanderbilt

Last week: Loss to Ole Miss

7. Oklahoma

Last week: Win over Florida, loss to LSU

8. Iowa

Last week: Wins over Illinois and Michigan, loss to UCLA

9. Michigan

Last week: Win over Oregon, loss to Iowa

10. Ohio State

Last week: Wins over Indiana and Minnesota, loss to UCLA

11. TCU

Last week: Wins over BYU and Kansas State, loss to West Virginia

12. Duke

Last week: Wins over Clemson, Notre Dame and Louisville

13. Louisville

Last week: Wins over Syracuse and UNC, loss to Duke

14. Maryland

Last week: Loss to Oregon

15. Kentucky

Last week: Win over Georgia, loss to South Carolina

16. West Virginia

Last week: Wins over Arizona State, Colorado and TCU

17. North Carolina

Last week: Win over Virginia Tech, loss to Louisville

18. Minnesota

Last week: Loss to Ohio State

19. Ole Miss

Last week: Wins over Auburn and Vanderbilt, loss to Texas

20. Michigan State

Last week: Loss to Illinois

21. Texas Tech

Last week: Loss to Kansas State

22. Alabama

Last week: Wins over Missouri and Tennessee, loss to Texas

23. Georgia

Last week: Loss to Kentucky

24. Notre Dame

Last week: Wins over Miami and NC State, loss to Duke

25. South Dakota State

Last week: Wins over Kansas City, South Dakota and North Dakota State