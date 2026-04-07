The fallout from the NCAA Women’s Final Four confrontation between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley continues to ripple across the sport. Former UConn star Paige Bueckers is choosing a measured approach.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Bueckers addressed the now-viral handshake line incident, calling the situation “unfortunate.” She emphasized that the focus should remain on the basketball played throughout the tournament.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bueckers said. “There was so much good basketball being played.”

Her comments reflect a broader sentiment shared by many around the sport. The controversy overshadowed what was otherwise a highly competitive and entertaining Final Four. Rather than fueling the narrative, Bueckers made it clear she wasn’t interested in escalating tensions.

“Obviously, the way that it was handled wasn’t the best,” she added. “I’m not the person who gives out forgiveness. That’s for whoever decides.”

The incident in question occurred following UConn’s 62-48 loss to South Carolina, when Auriemma and Staley were involved in a heated exchange during the postgame handshake line. Auriemma later accused Staley of not participating in a pregame handshake, a claim that video evidence quickly disproved.

In the aftermath, Auriemma issued a public apology. In doing so, he acknowledged the wrong nature of his actions.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game,” he said. “The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that.”

While Auriemma reportedly attempted to reach out privately, Staley indicated she had not yet connected with him, instead choosing to keep the focus on the sport and, more specifically, on UCLA’s national championship victory. Bueckers’ perspective aligns with that approach.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year also reflected on UConn’s tournament run, expressing pride in the team despite the disappointing finish. Having led the Huskies to a national title just a year ago, she understands both the expectations and the emotions that come with deep postseason runs.

Ultimately, her comments suggest the moment was more about competitive intensity than a lasting feud. But in a sport that continues to grow in visibility and popularity, moments like this tend to draw outsized attention.

For Bueckers, the priority is clear, and that’s keeping the spotlight on the game itself. As the dust settles, that may be the perspective the sport needs most.