Penn State hires Tanisha Wright as next women's basketball coach
Penn State has hired Tanisha Wright as its next head women’s basketball coach, sources told On3. Wright, currently an assistant coach with the Chicago Sky, is a Penn State alum. She played for the Nittany Lions from 2001-05 and was named 3x Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, alongside All-American honors.
Wright has spent most of her career coaching at the professional level, with a short stint on staff with the Las Vegas Aces and taking over as head coach for the Atlanta Dream from 2022-24.
Wright’s collegiate coaching experience is short, but she spent a few seasons as an assistant coach at Charlotte prior to getting into the WNBA coaching ranks.
Penn State was 11-18 overall this season, with a 4-14 mark in Big Ten play.