Penn State parts ways with Carolyn Kieger

Penn State has parted ways with head coach Carolyn Kieger, sources told On3.

Kieger has been at the helm at Penn State since 2019 and has managed just one winning season since her arrival. The Nittany Lions have not made an NCAA Tournament since that time.

Kieger found success at her previous stop and alma mater, Marquette, making three consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2017-19. After winning 22 games and going 9-9 in Big Ten play in 2023-24, Penn State has just four league victories over the past two seasons.

This year, Penn State is 11-18 overall with a 4-14 mark in Big Ten play. Penn State will conduct a search for its next head coach.

