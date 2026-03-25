Penn State's Kiyomi McMiller plans to enter transfer portal

Penn State’s Kiyomi McMiller plans to enter the transfer portal, she told On3. The 5-8 sophomore guard from Silver Spring (MD) averaged 21.6 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.

McMiller, a former 5-star recruit, spent her freshman season at Rutgers before transferring to the Nittany Lions. She averaged 18.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in her freshman campaign.

Penn State recently made a coaching change, parting ways with Carolyn Kieger and hiring Tanisha Wright as their next head women’s basketball coach.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.