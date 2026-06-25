Phoenix Mercury troll Caitlin Clark after viral throat punch from Alyssa Thomas

The WNBA has a controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark. Again. But the second party involved appears to be making it more of a joke than addressing it.

During Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury, multiple hard fouls and scuffles took place. One in particular has gone viral, as Clark appears to have been punched in the throat by Alyssa Thomas of the Mercury.

While many were outraged by the play and lack of discipline, the Mercury’s social media account appears to be making fun of the situation. You can see the team’s post below, which looks to be mocking Clark’s position on the ground at the time of the incident.

Clark was driving to the lane for a layup but was tripped on the way and fell to the ground. Multiple Phoenix players went for the ball, but on replay, it was Thomas who appeared to ball her hand up in a find and swing at Clark, connecting with her neck. Thomas then stepped over the top of Clark.

Was it an intentional move by Thomas? Or was it just part of her effort to get the ball? You be the judge.

Caitlin Clark continues to get beat up with no help from WNBA refs pic.twitter.com/0NAy1dFGFZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 25, 2026

Fever coach outraged by lack of respect for Clark

This is not the first time that Clark has had issues with other WNBA players coming after her in games. And this was so viral that after the game her head coach, Stephanie White, went off on the refs.

“[The referees] are coming in here aware of what happened two nights ago, and that s— still happens,” White said, per ESPN. “And the reckless closeout that they actually reviewed … that wasn’t upgraded. To me that’s like a do-over on a test; how do you screw it up again?

“Absolutely disrespectful. We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency. [Clark] is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous. … When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating.”