Pittsburgh hires Charleston's Robin Harmony as next head coach

Pittsburgh has hired Charleston’s Robin Harmony as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told On3. Harmony just led Charleston to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and finished 27-6 overall.

A native of Hershey, Pa., she owns a career record of 369 wins against 197 losses in 19 seasons as a head coach.

Harmony has spent decades in the college coaching ranks, starting her career in 1985 as an assistant coach at Miami. From there, she spent time at Fairleigh Dickinson, returned to Miami, and then became a head coach at St. Thomas.

Harmony was also previously the head coach of Lamar from 2013-19, before taking over at Charleston.

At Charleston, Harmony held a 122-81 overall record.

This story will be updated with more details shortly.