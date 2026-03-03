Pittsburgh parts ways with head coach Tory Verdi

Pittsburgh has parted ways with head women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi, sources told On3.

Verdi took over in 2023 and the Panthers have yet to make the NCAA Tournament or have a season above .500. This season, Pittsburgh finished 8-23 overall, with a 1-17 mark in ACC play.

Verdi came to Pittsburgh after seven years at UMass, where he took the Minutewomen to an NCAA Tournament and a regular-season title. He made previous stops at Nebraska and Kansas as an assistant coach and was the head coach at Columbia and Eastern Michigan prior to his time at UMass and Pittsburgh.

Recently, six former Pittsburgh players filed a lawsuit against Verdi alleging mistreatment.

Verdi’s overall record as a head coach sits at 223-196.