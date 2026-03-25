Pittsburgh's Theresa Hagans Jr. plans to enter transfer portal

Pittsburgh’s Theresa Hagans Jr. plans to enter the transfer portal, her representative at The Fam Sports told On3.

The 5-9 freshman guard averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season. Hagans Jr. was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team and started in 23 of 31 games played.

She was previously ranked as a 4-star prospect and will transfer following a coaching change. Pittsburgh parted ways with Tory Verdi and recently hired Charleston’s Robin Harmony as their next head coach.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.