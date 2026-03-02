Princeton's Madison St. Rose intends to enter transfer portal

Princeton’s Madison St. Rose intends to enter the transfer portal, her agent Alec Small of Rise Sports Management told On3.

The 5-10 senior guard has averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. Due to Ivy League rules, St. Rose can’t spend her fifth-year at an Ivy League institution.

St. Rose suffered a torn ACL, missing most of the 2024-25 campaign. She was named to the Second-Team All Ivy in 2024.

Princeton is on track to make another NCAA Tournament appearance. The Tigers have gone dancing for four consecutive seasons.

