Princeton's Madison St. Rose intends to enter transfer portal
Princeton’s Madison St. Rose intends to enter the transfer portal, her agent Alec Small of Rise Sports Management told On3.
The 5-10 senior guard has averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. Due to Ivy League rules, St. Rose can’t spend her fifth-year at an Ivy League institution.
St. Rose suffered a torn ACL, missing most of the 2024-25 campaign. She was named to the Second-Team All Ivy in 2024.
Princeton is on track to make another NCAA Tournament appearance. The Tigers have gone dancing for four consecutive seasons.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.