"Proud is an understatement": Purdue women's basketball stuns No. 23 Washington

Purdue finally had its moment.

In a 78-72 overtime upset over No. 23 Washington on Sunday, the Boilermakers earned a win that validates the process. For Purdue, now 10-7 with back-to-back Big Ten wins, that momentum is everything.

For a program that has struggled the past few seasons and opened this year with some lopsided losses, the victory over Washington was about mindset as much as it was about basketball.

“We’ve been seeing our group get better and they haven’t quit,” head coach Katie Gearlds told On3. “They’ve really stayed the course. Every day they work their tails off. Every day they buy into what we’re trying to get them to do. Proud is an understatement.”

That buy-in was tested early. Purdue was routed by Kentucky and upset by Purdue Fort Wayne early in nonconference play and stumbled to a 2-2 start. Then, on November 30, they lost another rough road game to Central Michigan. But instead of folding, the Boilermakers kept trekking on and responded this Thursday with a gritty road win at Wisconsin. Then, they followed it up with Sunday’s signature performance.

“I just haven’t seen this group fold their cards,” Gearlds said. “They continue to stay true to the process. Sometimes you do the right things and the outcomes don’t come – but the last couple games have given us the outcomes.”

Sunday’s game was a representation of just how deep the Big Ten is as a conference. No. 23 Washington buried four first-half threes and controlled stretches of the game, but Purdue never let the Huskies pull away. Down eight with 3:44 to go, the Boilermakers answered with back-to-back threes, forcing overtime and swinging momentum for good.

Composure, Gearlds said, is something this team simply didn’t have earlier in the season.

“We didn’t have that…,” she admitted. “But we kept saying, don’t go outside the box. Don’t try to be someone you’re not. Just continue to be us.”

That identity showed most clearly through Madison Layden-Zay, who became Purdue’s career 3-point leader on Sunday. After having her career cut short years ago, Madison’s return has been one of the program’s most meaningful storylines.

“She’s literally a coach on the floor…,” Gearlds said. “For her to be able to come back, have this moment and love it – forgetting wins and losses – it’s one of the coolest things I’ve experienced as a coach and one of my proudest moments.”

Another defining presence on Sunday was Tara Daye, whose confidence set the tone. After missing a free throw that could’ve won the game in regulation, she opened overtime by scoring Purdue’s first seven points.

“What do I have to do to win?…” Gearlds said of Daye’s mindset. “That pours into everybody. Nothing matters but Purdue winning.”

The locker room celebration matched the moment. Layden-Zay was sprayed with water, but Gearlds was caught in the crossfire and celebrated alongside her.

Purdue’s upcoming stretch is brutal, as Big Ten schedules always are. But for the first time in a while, the Boilermakers have proof that the process can reward them.

“We have to stay true to the process,” Gearlds said. “I don’t just like this team – I love them. They have a no-quit attitude.”

On Sunday, that attitude finally paid off.