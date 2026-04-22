The Indiana Fever selected former South Carolina guard Raven Johnson with the 10th overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft. This places her alongside Caitlin Clark — and the two have some history.

The pair went viral during the 2023-24 national championship game, which pitted Raven’s Gamecocks against Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. During the game, Clark left Johnson open from deep, waiving her off before passing the ball away. She was 0-4 from deep during the national semifinal.

“No, we haven’t,” Johnson told media on Wednesday. “I think that’s in the past, honestly. We’re teammates now and we have one goal, that’s to win a championship.

“Coming in, I want to win a championship. I’m pretty sure that’s her main goal, too. Whatever I can do to help win a championship — that’s the goal right now.”

That moment between Clark and Johnson went viral at the time. However, it marked the final game in Clark’s historic college career. South Carolina would go on to win 87-75 to finish the season undefeated and win the national championship.

In the two years since, Johnson greatly improved her 3-point shooting. She shot 39.8% from beyond the arc this past season en route to helping lead her team to the national championship game.

In all, Johnson started in all 40 of South Carolina’s games this past season. She averaged 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 48.6% from the field.

Meanwhile, that marked the final installment in Clark’s historic career at Iowa. Clark was drafted first overall by the Fever later that month before going on to win the league’s rookie of the year honor. Her second season in the W was marred by injury, but is back healthy ahead of the 2026 regular season.

The regular season is set to begin on Friday, May 8, however, the Fever’s season opener is set for the following day against Paige Bueckers, No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd and the Dallas Wings. Before that, fans can get a first-look at Johnson in the preseason beginning on April 25 against the New York Liberty.