Some of the biggest cheers at the women’s national championship game between South Carolina and UCLA actually came during the halftime performance. The game itself was a bit of a dud, with the Bruins smoking the Gamecocks from start to finish. But famed halftime performer Red Panda got the crowd going with a special assist from Olympian Ilona Maher.

Red Panda is an acrobat who rides an elevated unicycle while balancing various objects like bowls in different poses. It’s a terrifying act — and often dangerous — given the height of her unicycle.

Maher, of course, is an international star thanks to the 2024 Olympic Games. She was the headliner on a team that captured the first medal in rugby for the United States, securing bronze.

ESPN brilliantly opted to work her into the Red Panda act on Sunday afternoon. She was mic’d up.

“I’m breathing deep,” Maher said as she got into position. “I’m breathing deep, I’m scared. Can you hear me breathing right now? Wow.”

Maher then got a stack of bowls to toss up to Red Panda as part of the act. Her first was successful. The second? Not so much.

“That’s on me, that was me,” Maher said. “That was me, that was me.”

Finally, the camera panned out to show Red Panda with a huge stack of bowls balanced precariously on her leg. She then flipped them up onto her head, where they landed perfectly. The crowd roared, Maher included.

Red Panda back after injury

Last spring, an unfortunate injury occurred that sidelined Red Panda for a few months. She took a hard fall during a Commissioner’s Cup game between the Minnesota Lynnx and the Indiana Fever.

The fall caused damage to the supremely talented acrobat’s wrist, requiring a surgery. A second operation was also needed later on.

But Red Panda is back in action now, following an unfortunate mishap that was a result of her unicycle’s paddle being damaged while in transit to the Commissioner’s Cup. And much to the delight of fans.

Red Panda, actually named as Rong Niu, has been performing at halftime shows, namely in college and professional basketball, since as far back as the 1990s. She has become famous for her acrobatic acts, specifically riding atop of the tall unicycle and flipping bowls atop her head.