Four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale is signing a multi-year deal to return to the Dallas Wings this season, ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported on Friday.

The Milwaukee native has been a staple of the WNBA since her arrival in 2019. In 224 career games, Ogunbowale boasts averages of 19.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. She was the league’s scoring champion in 2020, steals leader in 2024, and has been selected to three All-WNBA teams. She was tabbed a First Team All-WNBA selection in 2020, and a Second Team All-WNBA selection in 2021 and 2024.

Per Philippou, Ogunbowale is taking less than the $1.4 million supermax for the team to be able to build a quality roster around her.

Four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale is signing a seven-figure, multi-year deal to return to the Dallas Wings, sources told @alexaphilippou.



Ogunbowale was cored by the Wings earlier this week, making her eligible for the $1.4 million supermax in 2026, but she is taking less… pic.twitter.com/gscZ9AC9aA — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2026

Ogunbowale ran into a bit of trouble this offseason, as she was in early March while celebrating Mist BC’s win in the Unrivaled Finals at Club E11EVEN in Miami. Per FOX Sports’ Andy Slater, Ogunbowale punched a man in the face and he fell to the ground. The action was reportedly caught on camera, but footage has not yet surfaced.

Arike Ogunbowale, Breanna Stewart led Mist BC to Unrivaled Championship this offseason

Ogunbowale was the second-leading scorer in Mist BC’s 80-74 win over Phantom BC to bring home the Unrivaled Championship. Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart led all players with 32 points on 11-15 shooting, bringing home Unrivaled Finals MVP honors.

“I feel like our guards were stronger than their guards, so our main goal was just to get to the rim and the basket,” Ogunbowale said postgame. “Make the refs call fouls, even though that wasn’t happening. We started finishing, but we definitely wanted to overpower them to the rim.

“We were shocked (after falling behind), but we were still poised. Having a leader like (Breanna Stewart), who’s been in those positions a lot, we followed her lead. We knew that wasn’t our game. We had a lot of vets. I’ve been watching the (Semifinal) game a lot, and we just walked ’em down. It was crazy. Stop score. Stop score. That’s how you’ve got to win.”

The WNBA season tips off on April 25. Ogunbowale, who was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Notre Dame, is now heading into her eighth season with the Dallas Wings. While major players such as Angel Reese (Atlanta Dream) and Rickea Jackson (rumored to be traded to Chicago Sky) are shifting teams, Ogunbowale has now been locked up in Dallas.