Chicago Sky trading Angel Reese to Atlanta Dream

The Chicago Sky have agreed to trade Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream. Specifically, the Sky will receive the Dream’s 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, in exchange for Reese and the right to swap second-round picks with the Sky in 2028, per Front Office Sports‘ Annie Costabile.

Reese is entering her third season in the WNBA. She’s earned WNBA All-Star honors in each of her first two seasons. Reese averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season, while shooting 45.8% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc.

She’s led the WNBA in rebounding in both of her seasons in the league. Now, she’ll aim to boost the Atlanta Dream to championship contention.

The Dream posted a 30-14 regular-season record last year, but ultimately fell to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. With Reese down low, the Dream will look to win their first WNBA championship in organization history.

Reese will be excited to have an opportunity to compete for titles. Last September, Reese made headlines when she expressed her frustration with the Chicago Sky’s struggles.

“I’m not settling for the same s−−− we did this year,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.

“So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year. … I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.”

Now, Reese will have an opportunity to thrive in her new environment. After all, Reese won’t accept anything less.

In her first season at LSU, she led the Tigers to a national title. While LSU couldn’t repeat the following year, it still reached the Elite Eight before being eliminated. Reese is hungry for more postseason success after two losing seasons with the Chicago Sky.