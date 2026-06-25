Report: SEC, Allstate to announce multiyear deal involving women's sports

The Southeastern Conference and Allstate Insurance are reportedly set to announce a new multiyear agreement centered around SEC women’s sports and female athletes, according to the Sports Business Journal’s Ben Portnoy. A formal announcement is expected later Thursday.

The agreement, brokered through Disney Advertising, will reportedly involve the creation of the Allstate SEC Women’s Championship Cup that will highlight female athletes across the conference and feature a year-long competition where SEC schools earn points based on the performance of their respective women’s teams throughout the regular season and postseason play, per Portnoy. The deal will also involve a title sponsorship on next season’s SEC Nation bus and a presenting sponsorship of the SEC awards.

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Allstate is also expected to become the first title sponsor of the SEC women’s volleyball tournament, as well as the broadcast presenting sponsor of the SEC women’s soccer tournament on the SEC Network, per Portnoy. The agreement also reinforces Allstate’s status as an official sponsor for all conference championship events.

With this deal, Allstate will be the official insurance partner for all Power Four conferences. This, after recent agreements to serve as the title sponsor for the ACC softball and men’s lacrosse tournaments, as well as the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, per Portnoy.

SEC softball reigns among Top 10 most-watched teams during NCAA Tournament

The 2026 college softball season saw another surge in TV ratings, including record viewership for the NCAA Tournament. With that, Nielsen has released the Top 10 most-watched teams during the postseason.

This year’s Women’s College World Series capped off a strong TV ratings run for softball. Texas’ WCWS finals victory over Texas Tech scored the second-best viewership for the championship series on record, and Game 2 of the series became the most-watched college softball game on record.

No. 1 overall seed Alabama led the way as the most-watched team during the 2026 NCAA softball tournament. The Crimson Tide played in front of at least 1.4 million viewers each game of the Women’s College World Series, including 2 million in each of the last two matchups. Its wins over UCLA and Nebraska averaged 1.35 million and 1.5 million, respectively, to help the program take the top spot.

Including Alabama at No. 1, the SEC had five of the Top 10 most-watched teams in this year’s softball tournament, including Texas (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 5), Arkansas (No. 6) and Oklahoma (No. 10).

The 2026 college softball season saw strong TV ratings throughout both the regular season and postseason. ESPN said the Women’s College World Series capped a 28% year-over-year increase during the NCAA Tournament.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.