Reporter claims Indiana Fever revoked media access over Caitlin Clark injury controversy

A reporter is claiming the Indiana Fever revoked his media access over the Caitlin Clark injury controversy. Clark was ruled out with a back injury hours before the Fever’s May 20 win over the Portland Fire.

Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files wrote that the Fever said he lost his media access due to “the spread of inaccurate and unsubstantiated information” regarding Clark’s absence. He cited one meeting with the franchise’s media relations team after a social media post, but no further discussions before taking away his credential.

In the article, Agness wrote that the decision was “part of a strategic management plan” for Clark as she goes through her third season in the WNBA. He said the Fever disagreed with that idea, though Agness said it aligns with what the franchise has said publicly since the 2025 season.

“The Fever took specific issue with the phrase ‘strategic management plan,'” Agness wrote in a column Tuesday. “That’s their right. However, it is consistent with what the team has been publicly emphasizing since last season — keeping the big picture in mind and taking a cautious approach.

“The next day, the Fever received a warning from the WNBA regarding their injury reporting procedures, according to a league source. And for the three games since, Clark has been listed on the injury report: back — probable.”

Agness also wrote that he stands by his reporting and told the Fever the same thing. He added the information came via a “trusted league source,” as well.

More on Caitlin Clark’s absence vs. Portland

Caitlin Clark was not initially on Indiana’s injury report ahead of the May 20 win against the Fire, but became a late scratch before tip-off. At the time, coach Stephanie White told reporters the former No. 1 overall pick woke up with back stiffness and soreness. That’s why she missed practice the previous day.

Per WNBA policy, teams must report player injuries, illnesses, absences and participation status by 5 p.m. local time the day before games. After the league issued a warning to the Fever, White said the expectation was Clark would be able to play, which is why she was not on the injury report in the first place. She also did not expect the WNBA to fine the organization.

“Not everybody that doesn’t practice or gets a pro day is on the injury report,” White said, via ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. “That happens all the time. And she wasn’t listed on the injury report earlier because we expected her to play.”